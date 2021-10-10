Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$10.51 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TF stock opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The company has a market cap of C$786.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a current ratio of 89.60 and a quick ratio of 89.30.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

