TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $680,566.18 and $7.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00641371 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

