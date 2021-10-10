Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 62,456 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,456 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up 2.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

CHDN stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

