Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.