Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.