Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

