Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $583.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

