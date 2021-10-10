The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

NYSE:SHW opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

