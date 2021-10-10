The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.51. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

