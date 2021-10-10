The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,075 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $63,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 124,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

