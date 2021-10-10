The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $173.36 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

