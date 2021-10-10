The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Valvoline worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.