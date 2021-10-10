The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $222.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.