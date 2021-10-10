The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after buying an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 416.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after buying an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

