The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

