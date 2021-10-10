The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,929 ($64.40) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,306.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,756.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £79.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

