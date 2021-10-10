The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $341.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.33.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $311.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

