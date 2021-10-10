The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,548.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $410.59 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

