The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
