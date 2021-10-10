The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

