Tharisa (LON:THS) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th.

THS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.11. The company has a market capitalization of £335.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

