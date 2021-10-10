TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

