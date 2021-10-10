Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $785.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.27. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a PE ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

