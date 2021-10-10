Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

