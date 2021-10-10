TENT Price Reaches $0.0295 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $137,265.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00220416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00122356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00136573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002152 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

