Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TVFCF opened at $9.86 on Friday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

