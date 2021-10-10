TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

