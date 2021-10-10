Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

