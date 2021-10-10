Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

