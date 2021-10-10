Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $23.90. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 422 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

