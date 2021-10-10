Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,994,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $583,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73.
Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
