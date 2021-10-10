Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,994,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $583,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

