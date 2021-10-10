T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,096,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 316.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.