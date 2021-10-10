Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 485,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

