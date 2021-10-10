Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.