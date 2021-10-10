SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.89 million and $2,429.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

