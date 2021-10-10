Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

