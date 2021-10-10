Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

