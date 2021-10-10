Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 752 call options.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.