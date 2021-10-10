Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 752 call options.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
