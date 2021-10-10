Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.72% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $388,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,703,000 after buying an additional 130,016 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $149.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

