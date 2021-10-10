Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,779 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $259,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

