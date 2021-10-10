Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $242,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

