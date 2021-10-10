Stifel Financial Corp Has $344.45 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $344,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $7,309,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

