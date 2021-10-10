Stifel Financial Corp Has $294.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of AbbVie worth $294,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

