Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,489.45 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,551.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

