Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

