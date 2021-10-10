Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 164 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $90,177,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

