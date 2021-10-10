Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.