State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 681 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $232.88 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.