State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 273,018 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273,018 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

