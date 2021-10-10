State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,077.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Scientific Games by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

