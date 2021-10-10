State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.02 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

